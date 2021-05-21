you can sell tickets to access the audio rooms

Twitter Spaces was enabled for all iOS and Android users in early May, and now takes a new step with the launch of a paid feature. In the coming weeks, users of the social network in the United States they will be able to sell tickets to enter their live audio rooms. However, this option will not be available to everyone, but to accounts that meet a number of requirements.

Those who wish to apply to monetize Twitter Spaces must be over 18 years old, have more than a thousand followers and have organized at least three audio rooms in the last 30 days. The Verge clarifies that, although at the moment only US users can host Spaces with paid access, Anyone in the world can buy tickets to participate.

Twitter’s ‘Ticketed Spaces’ feature will analyze initial requests in a matter of weeks. Thus, in principle it will be available for testing by a small group of users. Regarding the processing of payments, the new option of Twitter Spaces will depend on Stripe. For this reason, an account in said service will also be mandatory.

The hosts would have to pay a commission to both the social network and Google or Apple, depending on which devices they use. According to available information, the App Store and Play Store would impose the 30% fee for in-app purchases, while Twitter would take 20% of the final amount.

Twitter Spaces adds its own monetization option

Credit: The Verge

Despite its recent launch, Twitter Spaces has become a powerful feature among users. With this new monetization option, Twitter hopes that more content creators will generate products that are attractive to the user community. Also, it is a good tool to gain adherents in a context of much competition between Clubhouse clones.

Let us remember that the social network has presented other tools to generate income, such as Super Follow and sending money to favorite accounts. On the other hand, Twitter continues with the development of its paid version with exclusive functions and a monthly cost of $ 2.99.

Read this too …