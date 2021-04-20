You can see the first 7 minutes of Mortal Kombat online

If you want to see the first 7 minutes of the Mortal Kombat movie, it is already available on the Internet and that scene is simply brutal.

The movie Mortal Kombat is the adaptation of the violent fighting video game and so that people are encouraged to see it at the movies they have posted its first 7 minutes online. A scene where we can check the general tone of this story.

In the video that we leave you below we can see the Japanese family Hanzo hasashi (Scorpion), they are attacked by Lin kuei (Sub-Zero) and a fight starts between the two. Then we can see quick scenes of everything the movie will bring from Mortal Kombat.

Here we leave you the first 7 minutes of Mortal Kombat:

The wait for Mortal Kombat is almost over – to #PrepareForMortalKombat, watch the first seven minutes of #MortalKombatMovie and tag your movie krew. Experience Mortal Kombat in theaters and streaming on HBO Max * this Friday. pic.twitter.com/N9zTw0t1tc – Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) April 20, 2021

What is the movie about?

The fighter Cole Young, used to being beaten for money, is unaware of his inheritance, or why the emperor Shang tsung Outworld has sent its greatest warrior, Sub-Zero, a Cryomancer to hunt him down. Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole goes in search of Sonya blade Y Jax, a commander of the Special Forces. They carry the same strange dragon that Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself in the temple of Lord raiden, an ancient god and the protector of Earthrealm who grants refuge to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with the experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rebel mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle across the universe, called Mortal Kombat. So Cole must find all the potential he has within him to save the world.

The movie of Mortal Kombat has a great cast headed by Ludi lin like Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada like Scorpion, Josh lawson like Kano, Tadanobu asano like raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin han like Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer like Mileena and Lewis tan as Cole Young.