You can see the first 15 minutes of Army of the Dead online

Netflix has published the first 15 minutes of Army of the Dead online, the Zack Snyder movie starring Dave Bautista, on YouTube.

If you want to know what the new zombie movie about Zack snyder now you can see the 15 minutes of Army of the Dead on-line. On Netflix They know perfectly well that they have a bombshell on their hands, that is why they have allowed us to see the beginning of the great success that comes in a few days.

Here we leave you the first 15 minutes of Army of the Dead on-line.

What do you think? Leave us your comments below.

What is the movie about?

Synopsis of Army of the Dead:

Someone or something named Zeus escapes from Area 51 and arrives in Las Vegas. At that moment it begins to infect people and they turn into zombies, they can only contain the situation by creating a wall around the city. Some time later, the United States Government decides to bomb the area so that the infection does not escape and turn the country into an apocalypse. But before that happens, a millionaire casino owner recruits mercenaries to enter that place and take $ 200 million. What seems like a facial mission to get in and out turns into a horror situation in its purest form. Since zombies are not like before, they have become stronger and faster. They are also led by Zeus who controls them at will. Therefore, it will be a real race against time to escape. Since the bombs are coming soon.

In the cast of Army of the Dead stand out Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Omari Hardwick like Vanderohe, Ana de la Reguera like Maria Cruz, Theo rossi like Burt Cummings, Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter, Nora arnezeder like Lilly (Coyote), Hiroyuki Sanada as Bly Tanaka, Garret dillahunt like Martin, Tig Notaro like Marianne Peters, Raul Castillo like Mikey Guzman, Huma qureshi like Geeta, Samantha win as Chambers and Richard Cetrone like Zeus.

Army of the Dead will premiere on May 21 at Netflix. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below.