You can see the extended version of Super Mario Bros online for free

Super Mario Bros is a clear example of a bad film adaptation of one of the best video games. But now you can enjoy an extended version for free online.

In 1993 the film was released Super Mario Bros starring Bob hoskins (Mario), John leguizamo (Luigi), Dennis Hopper (King Koopa) and Samantha mathis (Daisy). The story was about plumbers who must travel to a parallel world where dinosaurs evolved into an almost human version and there they must rescue a princess.

Super Mario Bros It was a box office flop, grossing about $ 40 million worldwide on a budget of $ 48 million. The stories of its production have become legendary, from the stars who spent the shoot getting drunk together, the renegade directing team Rocky morton Y Annabel jankel leaving the project halfway and Nintendo who found the experience so unpleasant that they abandoned Hollywood during decades.

However over the years it has become a cult film and can now be seen Super Mario Bros: The Morton Jankel Cut, which lasts 20 more minutes and restores several previously deleted scenes. Viewers can enjoy watching Mario and Luigi competing with a rival plumbing company, Koopa drowning one of his henchmen, and a rap sequence. Also, most of the existing scenes have been enlarged.

The new footage comes from a first cut of the film discovered on an old VHS tape. The video quality was abysmal, but after a painstaking process to remove dirt, reduce noise, and color grading correctly, it ended up looking surprisingly good. Here is the link where you can watch the movie for free online.

There will be a new attempt to bring the characters to the movies.

In the meantime, Nintendo he’s finally getting a new chance to take away Super Mario Bros to the big screen. Since you made a deal with Illumination, responsible of the minions, so it will be an animated film. But it’s sure to be a better recreation of this whole world than the 1993 movie and will be set for a much younger audience.

On June 15 there is a Nintendo direct and they are expected to show the first details of this new adaptation.