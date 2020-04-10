Earlier this year, the South Korean thriller and comedy film, Parasite, made history as the first foreign film to win the Oscar to Best film and starting this Thursday April 9th you can see it as many times as you want through Hulu.

The tape written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, tells the story of members of a poor family who plan to work for a wealthy family by infiltrating their home and posing as highly qualified and unrelated individuals.

In addition to the Oscar for Best Picture, the 2019 production won three other Academy Awards: Best Director, Best Original Screenplay Y Best International Film.

Parasite is now available to stream via Hulu and you can also rent it or buy it digitally at iTunes, Youtube, Amazon, Vudu Y Google play.

