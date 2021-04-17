You can see it! Lizbeth Rodríguez does not hide what is under her blouse

Look! Lizbeth Rodríguez does not hide what is under her blouse | Instagram

The beautiful youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez consented to her followers by sharing a funny Tik Tok in which she exposed what was under her blouse without any penalty. The young woman who achieved enormous fame for the YouTube program Exposing Infidels visited a radio station and her presence definitely left its mark.

The youtuber She attended her interview looking stunning and wearing a two-piece outfit that showed not only that she has a beautiful and curvy figure, but also well-shaped legs, a flat abdomen and enormous charms that could not be controlled by her blouse.

Lizbeth Rodríguez danced with the radio host, who surely, like his followers, was surprised by the beauty of the former Badabun girl, her angel and above all, you are evident charms under her clear garment.

The couple of Esteban VillaGómez She went to the La Mejor booth to the delight of the radio users and her fun and as an announcer, which made the star of social networks enormously evident, is that neither she nor the announcer is given the dance.

Lizbeth Rodríguez took with the best humor in the world the “two left feet” of both and indicated that they made the only Tik Tok that could come out for “their condition”, the truth is that it was more than fun; although VillaGómez must not have liked the end.

The beautiful host of Infieles has shared that she has a lot of workload, but has been enjoying the delicacies and hospitality of the jarochos. Lizbeth shared that the day before she arrived at dawn to rest since she had found many infidels and that this interview would be very early so she would not get enough rest.

Lizbeth Rodriguez has revealed that she and Esteban VillaGómez want to grow the family; They even confessed to having been trying for a year; But now, both have many work projects on their doorstep and have decided to postpone giving Eros a baby brother.

Rodríguez shared in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda that she never hid her son; however, he tried not to expose him so much to the public for his safety. Now, the young woman assures that she can no longer take him away from the cameras since it seems to be something that she brings naturally and she even wants him to make her own YouTube channel.