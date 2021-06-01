“You can see in the environment that there is less pressure”

06/01/2021 at 1:03 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The midfielder of the Spanish team, Koke Resurrection, has highlighted that the presence of young and veteran players in the dressing room reduces pressure and adds enthusiasm, hunger and desire: “We have been preparing this tournament for a long time and we come here with great enthusiasm and hunger. You can see in the atmosphere that there is less pressure and that will be good for the players when it comes to playing”.

The mattress, which has reached the concentration after winning LaLiga with Cholo Simeone, has recognized that he is still hungry to conquer the European Championship with the national team: “When you are champion, you always want to be champion again. I have just had a spectacular season and I want to repeat it here with Spain. There is a hunger to win things, step by step with humility. We want to play a great role”.

The Spanish has assured that is physically well and looks forward to helping the team: “My role in the national team has always been the same. I’m used to working on any system and I’m fine with my legs.. I am eager and excited to work with the team. To add and help. My role will always be the same, whether or not I am on the team“.

Spain will debut against Sweden on June 13 and it will be a demanding match, as Koke explained: “It will not be an easy group. The Swedish match is going to be fundamental. We have to take care of all the details because winning the first game is essential to be calm“.

No favorite picks – they’re all complicated

The midfielder has recognized that there are many important teams, but that in a tournament like a Eurocup anything can always happen and even the least important ones can surprise: “There are many great teams: Germany, Italy, Portugal … They are going to leave everything behind. Even the least favorites are complicated rivals. I’m sure it will be a beautiful Euro Cup.”.

Marcos Llorente, Luis Enrique’s multipurpose

Among the 24 summoned by Luis Enrique, there is a name that stands out especially for its great season and its versatility. The coach has not yet revealed where he will play, but Koke has insisted that Marcos Llorente can act and perform in any area of ​​the field: “Marcos will perform in any position: winger, midfielder or forward. He will give everything he has to benefit the team and the national team“.

Sergio Ramos, the main absence

One of the names that is ringing the most in the national team is Sergio Ramos. The center-back has not entered the call and the dressing room is aware that it must take a step forward: “They are decisions of the selector. Not only Ramos has been left out. Not all of us can come.” “It is a bit strange that he is not here, but we have a young group excited. We want to do things well and we want everyone to feel proud of the team”, he sentenced.

Along these lines, the midfielder has come out in defense of Luis Enrique and has praised his tactical work: “Luis (Enrique) is clear about his ideas. Having the ball, pressing up, being with the ball … Tactically he has surprised me: he is a great coach and the message is very good“.