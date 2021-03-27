You can see Doug Jones as The Riddler in the fan-made short Batman: Dying is Easy

If fandoms have shown one thing over the years, it is that when they put an effort into it, they can fulfill all the dreams that the studios will not be able to realize through self-produced short films. Of course not with the budget or the quality that a high-budget Hollywood production is going to have. That said, YouTube has been the ideal platform where all kinds of channels started by fans have emerged that over the years have been viral enough to make productions of an acceptable quality and even with the presence of celebrities. Crowdfunding platforms have also played a role in this; They have allowed this type of project to be financed.

One such channel is Bat in the Sun, which has been fulfilling fans’ dreams with its short films for a long time. His best known series is Super Power Beat Down. In it, over the years, it has been possible to see battles between iconic characters that could only exist in the imagination of fans or in Fortnite. We have been able to see fights like Batman against Darth Vader, the White Power Ranger against Scorpion, Joker against Negan or Wonder Woman against Wolverine. As I already said, things that we are unlikely to see in an official product.

In addition to these series, this channel has produced short films such as Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe, Power Rangers Legacy Wars: Street Fighter Showdown and the short films about Batman: City of scars and its sequel Seeds of Arkham.

They have just completed this trilogy with the short film Batman: Dying is Easy that they were able to finance thanks to a crowdfunding platform. What this short wants is to show us what would happen if the Joker were dying of a terminal illness. It also intends to focus on the detective side of the character, which he feels has not been sufficiently explored on the big screen. It was directed by Aaron and Sean Schoenke, the former plays the Joker in it.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this short is the celebrities that appear in it. One of them is Doug Jones, who, over the years, we have seen him play different creatures in Guillermo del Toro’s films, such as Pan’s Labyrinth – 95% or The Shape of Water – 92%. Here we can see it as The Riddler and it gives the impression that it was born for the role. It would be very interesting to see him in an official Warner movie playing this character.

That being said, he is not the only celebrity featured in the short film – we can also find Michael Madsen playing Harvey Bullock and Casper Van Dien as Commissioner Gordon.

Batman, meanwhile, was played by Kevin Porter, who has given life to this character for this channel since 2005. The actor appeared in a promotional video where he had some words to say about his role and what they wanted to do with this short film made by and for fans:

I love kicking, kicking, hitting, hitting, hitting and kicking, hitting and rolling all over the place. I love wearing the cape, I love all of that, but what I love the most, for being an actor, is the dialogue and projects guided by the characters and this [cortometraje] It’s what I always wanted I’ve played Batman for almost, oh my, 20 years. I’ve been blessed to be able to do it with the subjects of Bat in the Sun. This is something that depicts Batman in a way never seen before, as a detective. I think that this is the project in which we are going to use all our means to represent the characters just as you the fans have always wanted to see them and we also in reality

Here is the short film so you can see it:

