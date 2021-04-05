“You can say what you want about Conor, but that guy is the greatest icon of combat sports on the planet.”

By Edwin Pérez – Michael Chandler made his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut knocking out Dan Hooker at UFC 257. Chandler so impressed with that knockout of Hooker that he received a shot at the vacant lightweight belt against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 next 15 th of May.

That said, Chandler is already thinking about the future after his upcoming fight with Oliveira, and in recent statements delivered to Helen Yee, the three-time former Bellator lightweight champion expressed interest in taking on the popular Conor mcgregor (via BJPenn.com):

“Man, I love it. It’s just Conor being Conor. Listen, you can say what you want about Conor, but that guy is the greatest combat sports icon on the planet. Not just right now, but it has been for a while and will be for the near future. I don’t think (the ‘McGregor Belt’ thing) is going to happen. It’s a great idea. I love the idea of ​​him beating Dustin Poirier and me putting my belt on the line in November or December. I would love an unusual Patek belt in my collection. Sooner or later I want to share the Octagon with Conor McGregor before I retire, so we’ll see if it happens after I beat Charles Oliveira. How many fights will it take, we’ll see?



