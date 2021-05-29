You can run into Ben Affleck or Demi Lovato

IF you are famously handsome and rich, you can use these dating apps.

We are not going to deny that since technology and applications such as social networks have come into our lives, facts like meeting people and flirting have become much easier.

There are many applications of this type, the most popular being some such as Tinder or Badoo. However, as you know most of these apps, anyone can access them. However The same does not happen with other dating apps that are really exclusive Not only do they have an endless list to access them, but if you do, you could meet celebrities like Demi Lovato or Ben Affleck.

These are some of the most exclusive dating apps out there

No matter how handsome and likeable you are, the chances are that flirting with famous actors like Ben Affleck, Demi Lovato or Joe Jonas is out of your reach … Unless you are lucky enough to enter any of the apps that we show you below.

The first one is Raya, an application that is only available on iOS to begin with And it is that as everyone knows, beautiful people only use iPhone. Well, this app is the most popular tool of this style and to access it we not only have to be really known, but also have a lot of followers and be really handsome. That is, it is impossible to enter.

The second is called The Inner Circle and in addition to being a dating app, it is also a kind of event agency that organize luxury social gatherings Through which they have passed from Hollywood actors to well-known soccer players. Again, not suitable for mortals like us.

Last but not least, we have Tinder Select from the same developers of the well-known dating app Tinder. Unlike the latter, the former is only accessible by invitation and only really well-known and important people can be found there.

Therefore, if what you want is to flirt or meet new people, forget about the applications we just mentioned and take a look at these eight apps that we leave you below. It is what has to have been born poor.

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all