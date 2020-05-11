Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The troll selections are the bread of each for the server THE. Especially in the Solo / Duo or Flex modes of the game, where the famous toxicity of League of Legends. True, distinguishing between a troll selection and something novel can be difficult, especially for enthusiasts of Support sett who played it from day one. Whatever, Riot Games has already passed a sentence: in the not too distant future, it will be possible to report players from the selection and blocking phase of the LOL.

In the last Quick LoL Thoughts, Riot dedicated a short space to the troll picks of LOL. In summary, the company said:

“Purposely unsportsmanlike behavior is something that we must urgently address. Soon, we will improve the operation of the feedback of the reports, in addition to adding them in the phase of selection of champions.

In the medium term, we will test better ways to detect intentional feedeo / semi-AFK. We have ideas in mind for later, but the current plan is to work on all this for an extended period of time. We will keep you updated on a monthly basis on how the regional testing is going and internal progress.

Riot Games presented through a video the rework of Volibear

It is necessary to clarify that the changes are aimed at the unsportsmanlike players of LOL. Riot He understands that sometimes you can’t win against another player, and that’s fine. The problem is when there are tantrum-shaped troll picks. The company admits that it is not an easy job to detect such behavior, but will continue to work to deliver a better experience in LOL.

Now, let’s talk quickly about the reports on the selection of champions. Riot will allow reporting troll players from the second semester of the year. When you get necessary information, you will begin to punish them.

You can read the full report of League of Legends here.

