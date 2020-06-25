Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

All criminal themed games have police officers whose AI is quite strange because they are usually tolerant of incongruous things, such as passing them with heavy weapons, but the reaction is contrary in situations that do not warrant it. Beyond that this is a problem typical of this type of games, the developers of Mafia: Definitive Edition have preferred to choose the player’s decision in this regard.

During an interview with USGamer, Hangar 13, developers of Mafia: Definitive Edition, revealed that the remake of this classic 2002 installment will deal with police attention and harassment through intensity levels, which can be selected and controlled. at all times by the players. What does this mean? According to the creatives, when you start the game the standard level of the police will be the same as the original installment, but if you want the authority bodies to be more strict or only for decoration, you can do it in the options menu .

On the other hand, Hangar 13 revealed that the Mafia: Definitive Edition mission structure will have many changes to offer a fresh and not as repetitive proposal as the original installment.

Mafia: Definitive Edition will debut on August 17 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

