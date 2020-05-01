Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Are you a member of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? If so, we have excellent news for you. Microsoft prepared one more Free Game Days promotion, so you can see 3 great titles on your Xbox One at no cost.

It is only enough that you have an active subscription to any of the mentioned services. Another good news is that the promotion has already started and will run throughout this weekend.

Play these 3 titles for free on your Xbox One

Through Xbox Wire, Microsoft confirmed that users of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can download and play Yakuza 0 at no additional cost, the ideal delivery if you want to know the SEGA franchise.

If you are a fan of the Japanese developer, then you’ll be happy to know that Sonic Mania is also part of the promotion. Last but not least, there is Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

The Warhorse Studios game is available with all its base content. On the other hand, their DLC along with SEGA games will be available with special discounts if you decide to purchase them. You can enjoy the 3 games until next Sunday, May 3, the day this promotion will end.

It is not unnecessary to remind you that Yakuza 0 recently joined the Xbox Game Pass catalog. If you are interested in buying it, you can add it to your collection with a 25% discount for a limited time. For its part, Sonic Mania will be half price for a few days.

