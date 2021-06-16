You can play Starfield or Flight Simulator on Xbox One thanks to the power of the cloud | Gaming

Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming we will be able to play exclusive Xbox Series X games on our old Xbox One from 2013, which would guarantee that we will be able to play exclusives as powerful as Starfield on hardware with many years behind it.

These days E3 2021 has been celebrated and at the Microsoft conference we saw many games that will reach different generations and platforms, but also some of the company’s first games that will only reach Xbox Series X | S.

STALKER 2, Starfield or Flight Simulator are some examples of games that would be impossible on consoles like Xbox One (both the original and S or X) due to the architecture of the machine and its power of both CPU and GPU.

At the end of each trailer we could see on which platforms each game will be available and the usual tagline was “Xbox Series, PC and Xbox Cloud”. However, Why would it be on Xbox Cloud Gaming if it is based on Xbox One S and not Xbox One consoles?

The answer is quite simple. What we are currently enjoying as xCloud, here you have our opinion of the service on iOS and PC and here our impression of the service on Android, it is based on Xbox One S servers.

This is why the loading times are long, the resolution is not very high and the graphic effects are not cutting edge. However, in 2021 Microsoft wanted to replace those Xbox Series S servers with Xbox Series X, which means that we can play with the best quality on the console from anywhere.

It is something that Microsoft is going to bet very hard and, in fact, a few days ago we told you that they plan to launch their own Chromecast with xCloud integrated, as well as an app pre-installed on different SmartTVs with xCloud, but they will also allow Xbox One users enjoy those Xbox Series X and Series S exclusives.

As we can read in The Verge, Will Tuttle, Editor-in-Chief of Xbox Wire -the official communication channel of Xbox- has commented that are looking forward to sharing more details on plans to bring next-gen games like Flight Simulator to Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming in the same way that they will already bring those games to mobiles, tablets and browsers.

There were already plans for Xbox as a console to benefit from the cloud by testing games before downloading them., but this is one more step because it is giving 2013 machines like Xbox One that have a good network connection the opportunity to play the latest generation games that, by hardware, are incompatible with the system.

Undoubtedly, Microsoft is betting very strongly on that ‘power of the cloud’ that a few years ago was mentioned sarcastically, but which is now a reality thanks to the advancement of networks and servers.