Sony actively works on Playstation 5, both on the platform and in the games that will accompany it during its first months and subsequent years. Sony wants to offer with PS5 a platform that is also capable of adapting to current times, beyond the classic way of understanding consoles, whether in the room or living room.

Streaming or cloud gaming is becoming more common and it will certainly give a lot to talk about in the future. Sony wants to be present in that battle and PlayStation 5 will be the machine in charge of being fully involved. The head of PlayStation, Kenichiro Yoshida, has given more details about it for future users of the new Sony console.

PlayStation 5 will feature the Remote Play technology, that is, being able to play the games on our console also in mobile devices, tablets or computers. Another format that will be present again in the next generation is streaming. Playstation now offers gamers an extensive catalog of titles to enjoy, even without a PS5 at home.

DualSense, the PS5 controller | Sony

PlayStation Now opens the door to the expansion of the service with part of the PS5 catalog, significantly improving latency thanks to 5G technology. Yoshida explained that due to the PSNow boom in recent years, Sony has put the batteries to improve performance and reduce latency.

Another interesting aspect during the investors meeting in which the Yoshida was present is the reference to mobile games. Sony may already be working on titles for this market, a movement similar to that of Nintendo with some of its best-known brands such as Mario Kart, Pokémon or Animal Crossing, with frankly positive results.