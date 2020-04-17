Days ago, more details came to light about Ninjala, a multiplayer installment that will provide an interesting free Battle Royale experience for Nintendo Switch. The game will debut shortly and if you want to try it out before launch then this is good news as it was revealed that you will be able to do so soon.

GungHo Online Entertainment announced that Ninjala will have several Open Beta sessions, which will start on April 28. Specifically, players will be able to try the experience of the “ninja chewing gum fighting action” genre on April 28 from 1:00 PM to 1:59 PM and from 9:00 PM to 9:59 PM, there will be one last session on the morning of April 29 from 5:00 AM to 5:59 AM (Mexico City time).

It is important to say that, while most titles with Internet connection for Nintendo Switch need a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, this will not be the case for Ninjala, since it will be possible to download and play it at no cost. This is why the Open Beta will also be free.

Ninjala will have a Season Pass

Developer and distributor GungHo Online Entertainment shared a new trailer with more details on the Ninjala game system. In it you can see the different game modes that it will include, as well as the gameplay features, among which the use of weapon upgrades, parry and advanced combat techniques stand out.

Another interesting detail that the developers talked about is that Ninjala will have a Season Pass, something that is normal in games with a service model. However, not many details were given about it, since the developer will talk about this content in a future video. While you wait, you can check the latest one below.

Ninjala will debut on May 27 exclusively for Nintendo Switch and will have a simultaneous release worldwide. We leave you with the trailer for the presentation of the story so you can meet its characters.

