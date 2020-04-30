Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

If you still don’t have plans for this weekend, but want to play something new on your PlayStation 4, we have excellent news for you. IO Interactive will give you the opportunity to try one of their latest games for free for a limited time.

We are referring to Hitman, a title that debuted in 2016 with a very good reception and that we recently recommended in a series of special articles. If you are interested in this promotion, take into account that it is already available.

How to play Hitman for free on PlayStation 4?

IO Interactive confirmed that it will offer Hitman’s free trial for a few days only. You will have until next Sunday, May 3 to take a look at this Agent 47 adventure.

For this you only have to visit the game page on the PlayStation Store. Once there you can start downloading the game at no cost. We remind you that the promotion includes the first full season of the game.

This means that you will be able to accompany Agent 47 on multiple missions in Paris, Sapienza, Marrakech, Bangkok, Colorado and Hokkaido. You can also enjoy a prologue to adventure.

To make matters worse, multiple challenges, contracts and much more content will be available. The game has support for PlayStation 4 Pro. Below is the publication that the study shared today:

ATTENTION PS4 PLAYERS! H Play HITMAN 1 for FREE on PS4 right now through May 3.

💵 Save up to 85% on selected HITMAN games on PS4 right now! pic.twitter.com/DEmgsGO7yk – IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) April 30, 2020

If you have doubts about what this installment of Hitman offers, we recommend that you read our review. On the other hand, IO Interactive announced that several games in the series have up to 85% discount for a limited time on the PlayStation Store.

Hitman is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. On this page you will find all the news related to it.

