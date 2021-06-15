You can pay in physical Amazon stores without queuing at checkouts



Photo: Leon Neal / .

Can you imagine doing your shopping without having to wait in long lines? Well, this is already a reality in the new Amazon store, which is physical and has the name Amazon Fresh. Here, customers can save a lot of time paying with Just Walk Out technology (Just walk outside). The store is expected to open June 17 at The Marketplace in Factoria, Bellevue, Washington.

In the store, customers will be able to find products such as vegetables, fruits, meats, seafood, prepared foods and bakery products. This will be the first time that Amazon has managed to incorporate Just Walk Out technology into a traditional grocery store

The way it works is as follows: You arrive at the store, choose the products you want and go through the line of boxes that already have the Just Walk Out technology. It should be noted that you will also have the option of paying in traditional boxes attended by people, in case you feel more comfortable doing it this way.

Just Walk Out is a technology that combines computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning. This technology connects to the Amazon account or to the customer’s credit card. Upon entering the store, customers must select whether to use Just Walk Out or traditional checkouts at checkout.

This technology could give Amazon an edge in the grocery business over competitors like Walmart.

If you decide to use the new payment technology, you must first scan the QR code on the Amazon app, or use Amazon One to scan the palm of your hand. You can also insert a credit or debit card linked to your Amazon account.

With any of these three options, you can enter the store section with the Just Walk Out service.

Once you are inside, grab a cart and choose the products you want as you do in any store. The things you add to the cart will be automatically added to your virtual cart, and whatever you remove is also removed virtually.

In the end, you just have to scan or insert your login method and you can leave the store. The payment will be made automatically to your account.

Amazon Fresh will have a schedule from 7 in the morning to 10 at night every day.

