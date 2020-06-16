Video games and physical exercise are reinvented with ValoJump, a new proposal from the creators of ValoClimb, the climbing wall with augmented reality.

Most people like video games and trampolines, so it seems logical to combine them for a unique experience. ValoJump It combines both amusements to create a very attractive activity, especially for children and young people.

Valo Motion is a Finnish company that is dedicated to combining exercise with video games, through augmented reality and motion capture in real time. A few weeks ago we already took a look at his augmented reality climbing wall.

At ValoJump you use a trampoline to play different video games that combine jumps with the ability to hit objects and enemies, or dodge them. There’s even a two-player game called Super Stomp, where they have to try to fall on top of each other. In the video game, of course, since in reality the players are on separate springboards. You can see it here:

The good thing about ValoJump is that You do not need sensors or touch screens or any type of accessory that participants must wear.

A depth camera captures the movements of the players in real time, and transmits them to the video game, on the screen. It is a technology similar to that used by Kinect cameras on Xbox consoles.

ValoJump It has almost a dozen different games that the user can choose. They are hosted in the cloud and are renewed often, automatically downloading to the system.

ValoJump is a proposal in which everyone wins. Players have more fun than a conventional trampoline where you just have to jump, and the owners of gyms, leisure facilities, etc., get more income because the games change over time and are varied and fun, encouraging people to repeat.

Since its launch, it has been highly successful. It is now available in more than 150 facilities in 29 countries. In Spain you will only be able to find it at the Altitude Trampoline Park leisure center, in Malaga.