Except for bacteria, surviving basically involves two processes that a creature made up of eukaryotic cells must commit to: either breathing or catching sunlight.

Ironically, it is thanks to the metabolic innovations initiated by bacteria that we have air to breathe.

Eukaryotes

All animals based on eukaryotic cells (plants, animals, fungi) survive thanks to one of the two metabolic strategies mentioned: photosynthesis or aerobic respiration. But that is not what happens with bacteria, which are much more diverse than us, as he explains. Steven johnson in his book The Ghost Map:

They directly consume nitrogen from the air, extract energy from sulfur, are capable of living at extremely high temperatures in the water of underwater volcanoes, and are concentrated by millions in a single human colon.

Bacteria is the most widespread life form in terms of biomass, and they are also the most effective organisms. Without them there would be no air that we could breathe:

With the exception of a few unusual compounds (including snake venom), bacteria can process all the molecules of life, a quality that makes them an essential energy source for the planet and its main recycling mechanism.

Still, most microorganisms are heterotrophs (or more exactly chemo-organoheterotrophs), with organic compounds as sources of carbon and energy. Heterotrophic microorganisms live on food that steals from living hosts (such as diners or parasites) or on dead organic matter of all kinds (saprophages). Most pathogenic bacteria are heterotrophic parasites of humans or other eukaryotic species.

Bacteria have been around since the beginning. The rest of more complex organisms only exist thanks to them. We are learners in the field of survival, and that is why we are less diverse, less adapted, less numerous, easier to eradicate if something changes in the ecosystem.

And despite that, not even our eyes are designed to be seen with the naked eye. In order to know of its existence we need technology, or that the bacteria concentrate in the order of ten million per milliliter of water (0.4% of a cup).

Breathe or catch sunlight: you can only do that to survive (unless you’re a bacteria)