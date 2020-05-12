This was published a few hours ago by the Government in the BOE, where all physical businesses will be prohibited from making sales while the state of alarm lasts. In addition, only businesses of less than 400 square meters may open in phase 1, although a local collection system for products purchased online or by phone may be implemented as long as the sanitary conditions in the collection are respected to avoid crowds on the premises or access to it.

Online sales only: no offers in physical stores

In the BOE it is also stated that “establishments may not announce or carry out commercial actions that may give rise to crowds of the public, both within the commercial establishment and in its vicinity. This restriction will not affect sales on sale or sales on offer or promotion made through the website. “

In this way, in physical stores, sales cannot be carried out, although everything will continue as it has been until now on the Internet, and make sales since there are no problems of crowds. A clothing store may make sales online, but may not make them in its physical establishment.

This very negatively affects businesses, since many have been closed for months and with a lot of accumulated stock to which they have to give out, and sales and offers are usually a fairly popular measure to boost sales. Therefore, we may not find sale posters in physical establishments, but it is possible that lower prices without announcing it to encourage people to buy. In fact, some brands have already implemented markdowns during confinement to compensate for the drop in sales.

Even Amazon has limited its sales

The prohibition of discounts in physical stores can also be negative for small businesses, since in most cases they cannot fight against large online sales platforms. These businesses asked to implement this measure, but in the summer when at least two months had passed after the reopening, and not now that they have to remove a lot of stock from them. A similar measure is the one applied by Italy, where until August 1 the discounts cannot be implemented.

In various online stores such as Amazon they are also reducing the presence of sales and offers, as they seek to reduce the number of shipments of products that may not be necessary right now, and prioritize others that are, such as food. Added to this is that manufacturers are not launching many offers of their products because they are saving and waiting for consumption to reactivate again. We will see if Amazon decides to launch its Amazon Prime Day this summer as it does every year.