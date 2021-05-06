You can now withdraw in Bitcoin (BTC) – Revolut tells UK customers

UK-based Revolut clients have something exciting to look forward to as the leading financial app recently allowed Bitcoin withdrawals of up to £ 1000.

The new service will allow Revolut customers in the UK to transfer Bitcoin (BTC) purchased on the platform to their wallet or elsewhere.

However, the feature is limited to customers who have subscribed to the platform’s Metal services for £ 12.99 per month.

This comes after Robinhood enabled such services on its platform earlier this year. Clients have made their complaints known to their respective platforms to allow them to control their holdings of cryptocurrencies and withdraw them whenever they want. Now, it seems that Robinhood, Revolut, and others are heeding their clients’ requests.

Revolut’s head of crypto Ed Cooper commented on the new service, saying that thousands of clients will benefit from it.

He said the company has around 80,000 Metal clients in the UK, of which 40,000 have cryptocurrency investments.

Other regions that will benefit in the future

The service will come four years after Revolut began offering cryptocurrency services to its clients on the platform.

The company started by enabling trading of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) in 2017. Until now, clients could only withdraw their cryptocurrency holdings as fiat currency.

Revolut says that it is offering the Bitcoin withdrawal service in the UK only for now, but it will roll out to the US, Australia and other countries where it has established a presence.

Customers can add three external addresses

For starters, Revolut customers in the UK can add three external crypto addresses for their withdrawals. However, there is a limitation to the service as at this time only withdrawals between £ 500 and £ 1,000 are allowed.

Revolut founder and CEO Nik Storonsky commented that the new service is a response to customer requests.

“Cryptocurrency withdrawals have been a highly requested feature within the Revolut crypto community,” he said, adding that the platform is excited to give users what they want.