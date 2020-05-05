By Sebastian Quiroz

05/05/2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons It came at the perfect time in our lives. Because the global pandemic has caused the closure of thousands of stores, the major fashion brands have been forced to promote their products in a new and innovative way, and Companies like Marc Jacobs and Valentino have used this Nintendo Switch title as a means of presenting some clothing designs.

Both companies have taken full advantage of the customization the game offers, and have brought some of their collections to this virtual world. Next to #AnimalCrossingFashionArchive Marc Jacobs and Valentino released some of their most popular designs so you can wear them when visiting your friends’ islands.

Selling any turnips❔ We partnered with the Animal Crossing Fashion Archive Instagram to bring some of our favorite #THEMARCJACOBS pieces to #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/pduxRf7cdM – Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) May 2, 2020

Island state of mind? ️ We partnered with the Animal Crossing Fashion Archive Instagram to bring some of our favorite #THEMARCJACOBS pieces to #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/BoXyl0Q18g – Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) May 2, 2020

Discover all the #AnimalCrossing # あ つ ま れ ど う ぶ つ の 森 # ど う ぶ つ の 森 Valentino looks created by photographer #KaraChung of #AnimalCrossingFashionArchive. Below a look from # ValentinoPreFall20 Women’s collection and the code. pic.twitter.com/8cSjzSJN6H – Valentino (@MaisonValentino) May 3, 2020

Discover all the #AnimalCrossing # あ つ ま れ ど う ぶ つ の 森 # ど う ぶ つ の 森 Valentino looks created by photographer #KaraChung of #AnimalCrossingFashionArchive. Below a look from # ValentinoPreFall20 Men’s collection and the code. pic.twitter.com/YAy3vdDCBJ – Valentino (@MaisonValentino) May 3, 2020

On similar themes, the MET Museum opened its virtual doors to all New Horizons users, and you can now add these pieces of art to your private collection. Similarly, this title will have a guide of more than a thousand pages in Japan.

Via: Marc Jacobs and Valentino

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.