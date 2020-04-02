Because millions of people must be in isolation inside their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infections, many cartoon production houses have uploaded to YouTube complete series of many 80s classics including M.A.S.K., BraveStarr, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, She-Ra: Princess of Power, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Filmation’s Original Ghostbusters, and The Adventures of the Galaxy Rangers.

Best of all is that the seasons are complete and on YouTube, so you can access it without paying anything. For example, He-man has 646 videos online and her cousin She-Ra 182 chapters on their respective channels.

Hasbro published the first three arcs of the 5-part story (15 episodes) of the original series of G.I Joe (The MASS Device, The Revenge Of Cobra and The Pyramid Of Darkness).

My personal favorite, BraveStarr, has 226 videos online and M.A.S.K., another classic for the Mexican public, has 75 chapters.

The classic Ghostbusters series has a total of 222 videos. That’s a long time to spend with Tracy the gorilla.

Last but not least is The Adventures of the Galaxy Rangers, this space western has 66 episodes that you can watch in the marathon right now.

All the videos are in English but you can see them with Google’s automatic translator and understand them without any problem.

