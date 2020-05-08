Many of us are taking advantage of the quarantine to catch up on all the series and movies that we said we would see and that for some reason or other we let them pass, or perhaps you have discovered the odd gem that you would like to share with your contacts. Netflix is ​​one of the first options when looking for entertaining content and you can finally see it directly from WhatsApp.

Yes, you read it right. After giving us a chance to make group video calls, the popular messaging app teamed up with the stremiang giant to bring us a feature that will definitely make life easier for everyone Those of us who love to see the catalog of the platform without neglecting the always important gossip, two of the things that keep us sane in full contingency.

In order that WhatsApp users do not have to leave the application to see what they want on Netflix, This new function gives you a chance to reproduce what you want through a conversation window.

This means that –as well as when you send a YouTube video–, your contacts will be able to see the link you send them and even adjust the size position of each playback window.

Before we get excited, we must clarify that in order to use this technological wonder, both users – the one who sends as the one who receives – must have an active Netflix subscription, so the account cannot be shared outright (as we sometimes do). Once this is clarified, now we are going with the good.

And to all this … how can I activate this wonderful function?

Really start watching Netflix on WhatsApp is extremely simple, all you have to do is go straight to the streaming platform application and select a movie or series.

We chose Space Jam –because we are excited about its premiere in the catalog–, Once you choose the content you want to send to your contacts, an option called Share will appear.

After clicking on Share, A lot of social apps will appear where you can share the series or movie you want, But surely WhatsApp will be the first of the options that you will see in the menu.

When you select WhatsApp –as well as when you send a Facebook link–, you can choose between a specific contact or a group in which you are active to share your favorite series or movie of the moment. Now we just have to send it and start enjoying Netflix without having to leave the application.