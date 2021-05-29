You can now watch ‘Cruella’ on Disney +! We tell you how | Instagram

Finally the movie of ‘Cruella’ is now available in Disney Plus through Premier Access, coinciding with its theatrical release, undoubtedly being one of the most anticipated films throughout the year.

There is no doubt that it has been made to beg, however, one of the films most anticipated of the list of premieres of Disney Plus in the month of May is now available.

Together with his premiere in theaters, Cruella just landed on Disney Plus Premier Access so you can watch her without leaving home.

It may interest you: Eternals trailer arrives with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie

And the same day of the premiere you can already see Cruella through your subscription to Disney Plus accessing through Premier Access.

The film is a prequel to one of the best known characters from the classic Disney films: 101 Dalmatians.

Although 101 Dalmatians has had other adaptations to the cinema beyond animation, this time Disney focuses on Cruella de Vil, which gives the film its title and does it, also, by the hand of Emma Stone.

The company has chosen to portray the origins of the character and Cruella is set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, and follows a young con artist named Estella.

She is a smart and creative girl who is dedicated to making a name for herself with her designs.

There she befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they can build a life for themselves on the streets of London.

It may interest you: In the middle of the date, Jennifer López and Marc Anthony are captured in Miami

A lucky aspiring punk designer and con artist, laying the foundations of the antagonist who gives life to the 101 Dalmatians worst nightmare, which was without a doubt the beginning of it all.

It should be noted that the film is directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara.

It has in its cast, in addition to Emma Stone, with Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong and Jamie Demetriou, among others.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

As in the case of Mulan, Cruella is only available at the moment through the Disney + Premier Access, as will happen with Jungle Cruise, which just yesterday released a spectacular trailer.

Of course, you can also see Cruella in theaters, whose premiere starts today in many countries around the world.

Disney Plus Premier Access is the Disney Plus option to access major Disney studio releases on the same day that movies are released in theaters.

It may interest you: Elsa Jean’s orange dress surpasses Kim Kardashian!

In other words, you can access exclusive screenings of premieres from the comfort of your home.

However, because it is an extra option or that it offers a billboard apart from the one that Disney Plus already has, the option has an additional cost.

Some users of the platform have complained about this fact, while others argue that it is still more expensive to go to the movies and buy some popcorn.

Additionally, Disney Plus Premier Access offers the option of being able to watch the same movie multiple times.

The Disney Plus Premier Access service is not permanently active, but is activated when premieres are released that can be seen through this alternative.

That is, only when there are premieres can it be used. However, it should be noted that to access this option it is necessary to have the basic Disney Plus service.

If you already have a Disney Plus account and there is a premiere of Disney Plus Premier Access that interests you, the process to access the content is very simple.

You just have to use your usual email and password and, when you find an exclusive premiere of Disney Plus Premier Access, pay by card to get it.