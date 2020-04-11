You just need to have an Apple ID.

CUPERTINO, CA – MARCH 25: Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook speaks during a company product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019 in Cupertino, California. Apple announced the launch of it’s new video streaming service, unveiled a premium subscription tier to its News app, and announced it would release its own credit card, called Apple Card. (Photo by Michael Short / .)

Photo:

Michael Short / .

The compulsory confinement as a measure to reduce the transmission of coronavirus COVID-19, has increased the consumption of streaming in the U.S and some of these platforms have rewarded this increase in their services by offering programs or series to the general public.

Apple TV +, the streaming service of the apple company, decided to release seven shows so that they can be seen totally free. All you need to do is enter the Apple tv and from there you can enjoy these programs:

Little America, Servant

For All Mankind

Dickinson

Snoopy in Space

Helpsters

Ghostwriter

The Elephant Queen

Apple TV + has a cost of $ 4.99 per month and has 7 days of free trial. If you buy the Apple TV device, you will get one year of free streaming access with it.

.