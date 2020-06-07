The SEAT House will show the latest news on mobility products and services, in addition to the new SEAT and CUPRA cars

The Martorell firm has inaugurated the new SEAT House, a cozy place that will become the new space for the firm to publicize its future launches of SEAT and CUPRA. With an online transmission, it was how the inauguration of the premises was carried out, showing the building that houses the place and in which the directors of SEAT, the goalkeeper of FC Barcelona MarcTer Stegen and the interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán.

Casa SEAT is located in the heart of Barcelona, ​​at the confluence between Paseo de Gracia and Avenida Diagonal, and on the first floor of the building is a digital showroom where the latest SEAT and CUPRA launches will be shown, in addition to the new solutions of urban mobility promoted by the company.

The firm’s laboratory is located on the second floor of the building, where the future models of both brands and all the novelties of the Urban Mobility unit will be developed and exhibited, a space intended for the company’s designers in the initial phases of the new models.

Welcome to #CASASEAT. You can now explore our innovative hub dedicated to mobility through an exclusive virtual presentation 👉🚪 https://t.co/vlGx97ZnIj https://t.co/b9V9sihKff – SEAT Spain (@tuSEAT) June 4, 2020

According to the Motorpasión portal, within the virtual room, users can discover a first preview of what the 2,600 m² of this center will offer, a space that was born with the ambition of becoming a hub to redesign what future mobility will be like and, in this way, face current challenges through the co-creation of solutions with different actors, according to the manufacturer.

“Mobility in cities is changing rapidly, and especially now after the effects of the coronavirus. In SEAT we have bet in the last two years on those micro mobility products that adapt to these new circumstances. Casa SEAT, due to its strategic location, allows us to receive all the inspiration to develop it ”, he pointed out Lucas Casasnovas, director of Urban Mobility of SEAT.

SEAT House It will also offer a program of activities that includes talks, workshops and various cultural expressions around mobility, sustainability, technology and business, among other topics.

The facilities will have a cafe-restaurant run by Ametller Origin, while on the 0 floor you can find a meeting area to see the latest prototypes and concepts of the company, or meet and develop new projects in the coworking area in collaboration with young and emerging companies.

