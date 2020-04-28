After they were seen in the betas, and after a week of testing, WhatsApp has decided to activate group calls and video calls with up to eight participants to all users of the messaging application. And you only need to update to the latest stable version, both from the App Store and from the Google Play Store.

With a distance that has become insurmountable due to confinement, group calls and video calls have largely alleviated the lack of contact thanks to screens, both mobile and computer. And there is no app that works better in direct contact than WhatsApp: it is simple, it is on almost all mobiles and its quality is decent. In addition, communications are now much more extensive since WhatsApp has activated video calls and group calls with up to eight people. Family gatherings will be much more crowded.

WhatsApp expands video calls in the latest stable

Until now, the limitation in group communications was four participants. This changed with the last betas since WhatsApp doubled the number of people present in the same call and video call, to eight. And the tests were conclusive since the company has officially activated these video calls and calls from eight in the latest stable version, both iOS and Android.

The process to call or video call up to seven people is not too complicated:

All callers must update to the latest version of Google Play and App Store– Make sure you do this before establishing communication. In the event that you do not have version 2.20.141 on your Android yet, you will have to download it from the WhatsApp website.

Open WhatsApp and go to the calls section.

Calls and video calls with up to eight participants on Android

Press the ‘+’ (bottom right if you have an Android and top right if you have an iPhone) and then ‘New group call’.

Choose the seven contacts you will call. Once selected, click on the phone icon or the camera icon, depending on the communication you want (calls or video calls).

Communication will be established and you will all go to a grid of up to eight thumbnails (in the case of video calls). If the eight are not yet completed, you can invite more participants.

Calls and video calls with up to eight participants on iPhone

The key is to have the latest stable version installed on the phone: 2.20.141 in the case of Android and 2.20.50 if you have an iPhone (You may not yet have this specific version available on Google Play, WhatsApp has started to distribute it). If you meet this requirement, you can establish group communication with up to eight participants. By our tests, the video and audio are kept in fairly decent average quality.

