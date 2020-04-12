Apple users recently received good news with the arrival of two new iPad Pro family terminals with great news. Among them is an accessory that is a keyboard and mouse case to turn the powerful tablet into an ultralight computer. But to have this feature you need a software that supports it and finally that time has come with the new iPadOS 13.4 update.

Any iPad can have its pointer

Loved by some and loved by others, the function of having a mouse on iPad was very novel. Yes, it is true that your fingers manage to make the device respond precisely to your needs, but the truth is that in the more powerful tablet versions you can take a lot of advantage for the office section. But best of all, this feature is now available to all users with a compatible tablet. with iPadOS 13.4.

But the possibility of putting a Bluetooth mouse and that it responds accurately is not the only novelty that comes to the system. New Memoji and improvements to file sharing are also arriving in the iCloud service.

What’s new also on iOS

IPad users aren’t the only ones getting news. If you have an iPhone compatible with iOS 13, you are also in luck with the arrival of iOS 13.4. Both usually go hand in hand and also bring improvements for the phones of the bitten apple.

In addition to the improvement of iCloud to share folders with other users such as the one that came for tablets, which can be configured so that users can see changes instantly other changes come, among them typical error corrections in addition to a bar of revamped tools for Mail app. This moves the trash button away from the send button so that a message that was redacted is not deleted.