One of the functions that users of an Apple terminal were demanding from Spotify was the integration of the app with Siri. The virtual assistant is one of the most important parts of iOS and that is why they want it to be present in the more applications the better it is for its use. The prayers were heard and the signature responded accordingly, but something was left in the pipeline. Today it is finally possible to use Spotify from your Apple Watch just by telling Siri.

You can now use Spotify from your Apple Watch with Siri

Having the latest technology in hand is very satisfying. Even a year after its launch, any device is still good even if it does not have the characteristics of the new version. This is because of the number of updates to the different applications that can be installed, where developers work on new ways to make users more user-friendly and better integrated.

This is the case of the latest version of Spotify, which has a better symbiosis with Siri. A few months ago, both companies improved their services for tablets and smartphones, but now it is the turn of the smart watch. As you know, the firm’s virtual assistant is also part of the Apple Watch and finally you can ask it to change the song to play a specific one without directly accessing the application on your mobile. This feature will be coming to your Apple smart watch soon, so it will be a matter of time that Siri obeys you to put your favorite songs.