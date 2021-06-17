you can now tune in on your TV

Our brand new Smart TVs boast of 4K resolution panels, but the conventional television channels of our Digital Terrestrial Television system do not take advantage (except in exceptional cases) more than Full HD resolutions.
That changes now with the arrival of UHD Spain, which groups together two new channels broadcasting in 4K resolution and that differ by using both broadcasts with support and without HDR support. It is already possible tune them into your Smart TV, but it will also be possible to view them via satellite and the internet.
A small but relevant step for 4K broadcasts
UHD Spain is as explained by its managers on its website, a non-profit association that, as indicated in RTVE, originally had 30 partners, among which the group stands out. Atresmedia, RTVE, MediaPro, Dolby or Fraunhofer.
The objective of this consortium is to promote 4K broadcasts with HDR support (Although we insist, a version without HDR is also broadcast, that is, in SDR).
For it the mux that previously used the TVE 4K channel is used and that it had been available since 2017 although the idea was hatched much earlier. When we tune in new channels on our television, two new broadcasts will therefore appear: the “UHD broadcasts HDR tests” and “UHD broadcasts SDR tests”.
In these broadcasts the HEVC codec is used (H.265), which enables this type of ultra-high definition broadcasts, even though they require the consumption of a large bandwidth.
What do I need to watch UHD Spain and how to tune in to these channels
There are two important requirements to be able to enjoy these channels. The first, have a TV capable of playing content in 4K which must also have HDR support if we want to see content with that high dynamic range support.
The second is to have support on our television antenna. As those responsible for UHD Spain explain on their own website, in collective antennas “it is possible that the channel is not incorporated”, which will make it necessary for the Community of Owners to request an adaptation of the antenna to be able to access these broadcasts.
To test if we can see it just try to manually tune the channels to carry out a specific search according to the Autonomous Community in which we are located. In UHD Spain they provide a list in PDF of the channels corresponding to each city:
Autonomous community
Town
UHF channel
Offered by
Andalusia
Cadiz
44
Axion
Cordova
43
Axion
grenade
48
Axion
Huelva
38
Axion
Malaga
26
Cellnex
Seville
36
Cellnex
Aragon
Teruel
43
Cellnex
Saragossa
2. 3
Cellnex
Asturias
Oviedo
48
Cellnex
Cantabria
Santander
3. 4
Cellnex
Castile and Leon
Avila
41
Cellnex
Burgos
42
Cellnex
Lion
42
Cellnex
Palencia
42
Cellnex
Salamanca
33
Cellnex
Segovia
41
Cellnex
Soria
46
Cellnex
Zamora
48
Telecom CLM
Castilla la Mancha
Albacete
26
Telecom CLM
Real city
33
Telecom CLM
Basin
35
Telecom CLM
Guadalajara
35
Telecom CLM
Toledo
35
Telecom CLM
Catalonia
Barcelona
43
Cellnex
Gerona
40
Cellnex
Lleida
twenty-one
Cellnex
Tarragona
42
Cellnex
Valencian Community
Valencia
41
Cellnex
Estremadura
Badajoz
22
Cellnex
Cáceres
27
Cellnex
Galicia
Corunna
twenty-one
Cellnex
Santiago de Compostela
33
Cellnex
Lugo
37
Cellnex
Pray
33
Cellnex
Pontevedra
26
Cellnex
Madrid
Madrid
36
Cellnex
Navarre
Logroño
41
Cellnex
Basque Country
Vizcaya / Bilbao
24
Cellnex
In my tests (Madrid) for example I could not tune the channel, which I searched for the corresponding frequency (594 MHz) without success. The collective antenna is therefore not adapted at the moment for these broadcasts in my case, but our colleagues from Xataka Smart Home were able to access these broadcasts, as seen in the images.
To these broadcasts via DTT are added satellite and internet broadcasts. In the first case, Hispasat satellite broadcasts are used, so if we have a receiver compatible with UHD broadcasts we can tune UDF Spain in the frequency 11382V (vertical polarization). Internet broadcasts via streaming will be available soon.
The content available on this channel is that of original broadcasts of RTVE and regional channels, in addition to content provided by production companies such as Medina Media. Thus, we will have access to unpublished content from LaLiga, some documentaries or the movie ‘El Abuelo’.