you can now tune in on your TV

Our brand new Smart TVs boast of 4K resolution panels, but the conventional television channels of our Digital Terrestrial Television system do not take advantage (except in exceptional cases) more than Full HD resolutions.

That changes now with the arrival of UHD Spain, which groups together two new channels broadcasting in 4K resolution and that differ by using both broadcasts with support and without HDR support. It is already possible tune them into your Smart TV, but it will also be possible to view them via satellite and the internet.

SCREEN RESOLUTIONS: Types and differences: 4K, FHD, QHD, UHD and more

A small but relevant step for 4K broadcasts

UHD Spain is as explained by its managers on its website, a non-profit association that, as indicated in RTVE, originally had 30 partners, among which the group stands out. Atresmedia, RTVE, MediaPro, Dolby or Fraunhofer.

The objective of this consortium is to promote 4K broadcasts with HDR support (Although we insist, a version without HDR is also broadcast, that is, in SDR).

For it the mux that previously used the TVE 4K channel is used and that it had been available since 2017 although the idea was hatched much earlier. When we tune in new channels on our television, two new broadcasts will therefore appear: the “UHD broadcasts HDR tests” and “UHD broadcasts SDR tests”.

In these broadcasts the HEVC codec is used (H.265), which enables this type of ultra-high definition broadcasts, even though they require the consumption of a large bandwidth.

What do I need to watch UHD Spain and how to tune in to these channels

There are two important requirements to be able to enjoy these channels. The first, have a TV capable of playing content in 4K which must also have HDR support if we want to see content with that high dynamic range support.

The second is to have support on our television antenna. As those responsible for UHD Spain explain on their own website, in collective antennas “it is possible that the channel is not incorporated”, which will make it necessary for the Community of Owners to request an adaptation of the antenna to be able to access these broadcasts.

To test if we can see it just try to manually tune the channels to carry out a specific search according to the Autonomous Community in which we are located. In UHD Spain they provide a list in PDF of the channels corresponding to each city:

Autonomous community

Town

UHF channel

Offered by

Andalusia

Cadiz

44

Axion

Cordova

43

Axion

grenade

48

Axion

Huelva

38

Axion

Malaga

26

Cellnex

Seville

36

Cellnex

Aragon

Teruel

43

Cellnex

Saragossa

2. 3

Cellnex

Asturias

Oviedo

48

Cellnex

Cantabria

Santander

3. 4

Cellnex

Castile and Leon

Avila

41

Cellnex

Burgos

42

Cellnex

Lion

42

Cellnex

Palencia

42

Cellnex

Salamanca

33

Cellnex

Segovia

41

Cellnex

Soria

46

Cellnex

Zamora

48

Telecom CLM

Castilla la Mancha

Albacete

26

Telecom CLM

Real city

33

Telecom CLM

Basin

35

Telecom CLM

Guadalajara

35

Telecom CLM

Toledo

35

Telecom CLM

Catalonia

Barcelona

43

Cellnex

Gerona

40

Cellnex

Lleida

twenty-one

Cellnex

Tarragona

42

Cellnex

Valencian Community

Valencia

41

Cellnex

Estremadura

Badajoz

22

Cellnex

Cáceres

27

Cellnex

Galicia

Corunna

twenty-one

Cellnex

Santiago de Compostela

33

Cellnex

Lugo

37

Cellnex

Pray

33

Cellnex

Pontevedra

26

Cellnex

Madrid

Madrid

36

Cellnex

Navarre

Logroño

41

Cellnex

Basque Country

Vizcaya / Bilbao

24

Cellnex

In my tests (Madrid) for example I could not tune the channel, which I searched for the corresponding frequency (594 MHz) without success. The collective antenna is therefore not adapted at the moment for these broadcasts in my case, but our colleagues from Xataka Smart Home were able to access these broadcasts, as seen in the images.

To these broadcasts via DTT are added satellite and internet broadcasts. In the first case, Hispasat satellite broadcasts are used, so if we have a receiver compatible with UHD broadcasts we can tune UDF Spain in the frequency 11382V (vertical polarization). Internet broadcasts via streaming will be available soon.

The content available on this channel is that of original broadcasts of RTVE and regional channels, in addition to content provided by production companies such as Medina Media. Thus, we will have access to unpublished content from LaLiga, some documentaries or the movie ‘El Abuelo’.