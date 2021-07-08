You can now try the new Office interface, designed for Windows 11 | Technology

Microsoft today released the new Office interface, which has been developed to blend harmoniously with Windows 11. It also works well with Windows 10.

Satya Nadella’s company is conducting a facelift of all your PC software, to mold it to the new Windows 11.

When it presented its new operating system, on June 24, Microsoft also showed the new Office interface.

It is now available in beta format at the Office for Windows version 2108 build 14301.20004, currently only accessible to Office Insiders. You can sign up for the beta program on Office Insider.

If you install the new version, you can enable or disable the new interface tapping on a Megaphone icon that appears in a corner.

And what does it offer the new Office interface?

Not too much at the moment, because the big changes will come when Windows 11 is released. Both are related, and Windows 11 is undergoing changes on the fly, according to feedback from Insiders who are also testing the Windows 11 beta.

All Office tools are renewed based on the company’s language Fluent Design: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio.

The most striking change at a glance are the new rounded windows, which are also the hallmark of Windows 11.

As confirmed by Microsoft, this first beta also shows a palette of neutral colors by default and a customizable ribbon with a quick access toolbar which is now hidden by default.

The Office team has pointed out that there are still some color and style inconsistencies in the different UI surfaces, which they will correct in later versions.

Internally, there are improvements to larger documents with a multitude of images. Microsoft wants to end waiting times when loading, or when moving through them.

At the moment the new office It does not have a release date, but the logical thing is to think that arrives at the same time as Windows 11, at the end of the year.