you can now try the new electric SUV

June 16, 2021 (12:20 CET)

You can already try the electric Dacia Spring

It is one of the great novelties of the Dacia brand in recent years. We talk about Spring model, its first purely electric vehicle which also offers the increasingly demanded SUV-like design.

The customers who have made the reservation to buy it in advance will have a series of benefits such as Spring test in scoopas well as being the first to receive your vehicle this coming fall. If you are interested in a one hundred percent electric vehicle with a price of the most content (from 17,350 euros, a rate that makes it the cheapest electricity on the market; with official aid for the purchase for electric vehicles of the Plan Moves 3, the price can go down to 9,550 euros), you can also go to the official network of Renault and Dacia dealers to get to know it up close. On If you are interested in your purchase, you can also request a test from the sales representatives who work at each dealership..

Charging socket on the Dacia Spring

According to the official press release published by Dacia, the advance reservations of this model have been a success, since approximately about 500 customers have already booked it online.

Under the suit “Adventurer” typical of an SUV, in this case, small (the Spring is only 3.73 meters long), you will be able to enjoy an eminently urban vehicle with a 305 km range in WLTP homologation cycle. To power itself, this car uses a 33 kW front electric motor (about 45 hp), while the electrical energy is stored in a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 27.4 kWh.

The interior of the Dacia Spring

As to loading times, they vary depending on the type of outlet you connect to. At a 2.3 kW conventional / domestic type, the estimated full charge time is about 13 and a half hours; in the case of connecting it to a 3.7 kW socket, the time drops to 8 and a half hours; If plugged into a 7.4 kW outlet, the time is reduced to just under 5 hours; and finally, if it is connected to a medium-fast type of up to 30 kW (in direct current), in a little less than an hour will have charged 80 percent battery capacity.