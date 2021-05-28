You can now see ‘Cruella’ on Disney Plus without leaving home

It has been done to beg, but one of the most anticipated films of the list of premieres of Disney Plus in May It is now available. Along with its theatrical release, Cruella has just landed on Disney Plus Premier Access so you can watch it without leaving home.

And the same day of the premiere. You can now see Cruella through your Disney Plus subscription by accessing through Premier Access. The film is a prequel to one of the best-known characters from the classic Disney films: 101 Daltamas.

Although 101 Dalmatians has had other adaptations to the cinema beyond animation, this time Disney focuses on Cruella de Vil, which gives the film its title and does it, also, by the hand of Emma Stone.

If you are thinking about it, you can already read our review of the film no spoilers.

‘Cruella’, the beginning of everything

The company has chosen to portray the origins of the character. Cruella is set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, and follows a young con artist named Estella. An intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

There she befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they can build a life for themselves on the streets of London.

A lucky aspiring punk designer and con artist, laying the foundations for the antagonist who brings to life the 101 Dalmatians’ worst nightmare. The beginning of everything.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. It has in its cast, in addition to Emma Stone, with Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong and Jamie Demetriou, among others.

As in the case of Mulan, Cruella is currently only available through Disney + Premier Access, as will happen with Jungle Cruise, which just yesterday released a spectacular trailer. Of course, you can also see Cruella in theaters, whose premiere starts today in many countries around the world.

