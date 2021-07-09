you can now say goodbye to blurry photos

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow choose the quality of the images that are sent through the app. This feature is very similar to the one recently filtered, in which the user can choose the quality of the videos. Wabetainfo, portal specialized in news about WhatsApp, now show what the new option for images will look like.

According to the aforementioned source, the app will activate this function in the data and storage settings. It will allow the user select three options with the aim of saving data when sending low-resolution photos or, conversely, sending high-quality images regardless of mobile data consumption. By default, WhatsApp will activate an “Automatic” mode. This option will adapt the definition of the image depending on the internet connection speed and other factors.

People can also choose between a “High quality” option, which sends the image in original size regardless of data consumption. To save mobile data, it will also be possible to select the “Data saving” mode. This last compress image quality, but it can be useful to select it for those people who have a slow internet connection or want to save data on their tariff.

WhatsApp is developing this function. It will reach Android users who have the beta version first, and will be available to all users later. Before, the app will activate self-destructing photos, a function that allows you to send images that the recipient will only be able to see once.

At the moment, the Facebook-owned messaging application allows share images in maximum quality using the option to attach documents. WhatsApp, yes, does not show the preview of the image. However, it can be a useful alternative to share life-size photos quickly, at least until this future feature arrives.

WhatsApp, remember, will also allow you to choose the quality of the videos that are sent. In the same way as the images, the user can select between three different options to save data, improve the quality or let the WhatsApp algorithm adjust the definition automatically.

