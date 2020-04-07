As happened in the United States a few months ago, Microsoft has opened access to the preliminary version of Project xCloud, the Xbox video game streaming service, for European users. To access it, the company sets some requirements that potential players must meet, and warns of the system only available by invitation to scale the dimension of the tests.

However, accessing it and getting an invitation does not seem particularly difficult and if we fear how the preliminary system worked in the United States, we recommend that you, sIf you meet the requirements and you want to try the games in the Microsoft cloud, register through the form that the company has published on its website.

Project xCloud preview requirements

In order to access an invitation, Microosft has set some requirements that potential users must meet, which are:

Have a Microsoft / Xbox account

Have a mobile phone compatible with Android version 6.0 or higher and Bluetooth version 4.0+.

Xbox wireless controller compatible with Bluetooth

Wi-Fi or mobile data connection at 5 GHz with 10 Mbps download

Download and install the Xbox Game Streaming app (only for Android)

If you meet all the requirements you only have to register through the form. Once this is done, Microsoft will will send an email with the following steps, as well as the TOS and the acceptance of the same.

Of course, as they point out from the company, it is possible that, once registered to participate, it may even be several months before receiving the email, since as we said at the beginning, they only accept a limited number of participants in the initial test.

Once accepted, all you have to do is open the app, enter the account to pair the Xbox controller (note that it only works with newer models with Bluetooth) and thoroughly test the service offered by Microsoft and which is expected to be a revolution in the future of video games.

