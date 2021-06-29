You can now play Xbox Series X without having a Series X thanks to xCloud | Gaming

Microsoft updates the servers of xCloud, the cloud game service with the Game Pass catalog, and we can now play the catalog with the loading times and graphics parameters of Xbox Series X instead of with the old Xbox One S.

Microsoft takes a step further in its xCloud service game in the cloud by streaming. Last year they released the first version on Android devices and we tell you that, except for some genres that resisted, the experience was quite good.

This year they expanded the service with the launch of a closed beta that required an invitation to participate in the service on iOS (iPhone + iPad) and PC / Mac and the truth is that we found the same experience as a few months before on Android.

It is an interesting service that, for a monthly fee -Game Pass Ultimate- allows us to play hundreds of Xbox titles without having a Microsoft console. However, the graphics and loading times were somewhat limited due to the fact that the servers used were Xbox One S stacked in large rooms. Up to now.

And it is that, those of Redmond have fulfilled their promise and have upgraded xCloud servers to Xbox Series X modified, as they have notified through their website. Therefore, we will be able to play Xbox games with shorter load times because the new servers have SSD units instead of SATA II HDD and, in addition, the graphic load is higher.

This translates into better textures, better parameters of elements such as shadows and particles and, in addition, the much vaunted ray tracing in compatible games, although the experience is not entirely traced to that of a physical Xbox Series X -analysis-.

And, as Microsoft details, they are still testing this modified hardware and servers and, to ensure the lowest possible latency, the maximum resolution at which we can play will be 1,080p.

Of course, although it is not the 4K that Series X reaches easily, it is a notable improvement over the 720p that we had until now due to the One S servers and, in addition, we will have a rate of 60 frames per second.

Game Pass Ultimate, compatible with PC, Xbox and mobile devices, is now reduced to only € 1 during the first three months, and without permanence.

It is very good news for all of us who use this service on a daily basis. Additionally, Microsoft says it continues to work to improve gaming conditions and optimize the cloud experience.

In addition to the change of servers from xCloud to Series X, Microsoft has opened the system on both PC and iOS, so that invitation will no longer be necessary to play. You just have to enter this website, be a member of Game Pass Ultimate … and start enjoying.