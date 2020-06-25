Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The popularity of Pokémon will expand even further thanks to multiple projects already in development. The good news is that some of them are already available. Today debuted Pokémon Café Mix, the latest puzzle title in the franchise.

In case you don’t remember, Pokémon Café Mix is ​​a free-to-start title for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it has a version for iOS and Android devices. If you are interested in trying it, below we tell you all about its launch.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon:

How to play free Pokémon Café Mix on Switch and mobile?

Pokémon Café Mix was released today in digital format through the Nintendo Switch eShop. To download the game you will only need 112 MB of free space on your console.

It is important to mention that the Pokémon Café Mix can only be played in the portable mode of the console. It has support in several languages, including Spanish, so you will have no problem knowing its history and learning its mechanics.

As for its mobile version, you will need Android 6.0, iOS 12.0 or a later version of the systems to be able to enjoy it. If you use Apple devices, note that the title is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

The mobile game is also free. On all platforms it includes a system for internal purchases. The cost of his microtransactions range from $ 0.99 USD to $ 19.99 USD. Below is his trailer:

What is Pokémon Café Mix?

As we mentioned, Pokémon Café Mix is ​​a puzzle-like title. In it you will have to manage a coffee in the company of your favorite creatures. Your mission is to prepare various dishes and drinks, for which you will have to match as many icons of the same Pokémon on the screen as possible to progress.

The challenge is that you have a limited number of moves, so you will have to plan a strategy to successfully complete each level. You can help yourself with special skills and consumable items.

“As your business thrives, you will receive updates on your progress and information on upcoming events in your local mailbox. Some customers will even send you gifts! On the other hand, you will receive 6 new free Pokémon every month, ”says his description.

Pokémon Café Mix is ​​now available for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Here you will find more information about him.