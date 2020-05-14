         You can now play GRID Autosport for free thanks to the new multiplayer test

One of the most complete and spectacular driving simulators is testing the multiplayer beta. And you can access it, it’s the best way to get free access to GRID Autosport, a game that is currently worth 10.99 euros in the Google Play Store. Take advantage while the beta is still active.

GRID Autosport is one of those games that confirm the enormous potential of mobile phones as a gaming platform. Initially adapted to smartphones for iPhone and iPad, GRID Autosport ended up landing on Android to offer its excellent and spectacular car racing. Yes, the very high graphic quality, gameplay and fidelity of the game It has a cost: more than 10 euros; price that is more than compensated for everything it offers. And now there is a way to access GRID Autosport without going through the box: The game is testing its multiplayer beta for free.

Test GRID Autosport in a fast multiplayer race

Since it is a multiplayer test, the game that you can download from Google Play is limited in the options you can play: Only the quick test with other online opponents is included (the final version will face up to 12 players, although in our tests we were six at all times). Cars and circuits are limited too, but not graphics: beta is the only way check how GRID Autosport starts on your mobile without paying the game.

The races are stably carried out, the vehicle control is excellent and identical to that of the ‘normal’ game, several camera views are included, the graphics are of a high level and the quality of cars, circuits and physics corresponds to what an excellent driving simulator must offer. In addition, the vehicles and brands are the originals, this is also an incentive.

As a highly graphic game that is, you can only access the GRID Autosport beta if your mobile has a processor of a certain power. The beta is officially open to the following phones:

Even so, many other mobiles allow downloading even though the GRID Autosport beta is not ready for them: if yours has a powerful processor, and with not too much time on the market, it will surely be compatible with the game. We have tested the multiplayer beta on a Black Shark 3 with Snapdragon 865 and it works great.

You can download the multiplayer beta from and enjoy the test while the developers fine-tune the servers. The hours of play are limited to the matchmaking of the servers. And one last point: a Calico account is required to play.

GRID Autosport – Online Multiplayer Test

