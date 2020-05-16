By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/15/2020 8:29 am

Dance Dance Revolution It is, perhaps, the most popular rhythm game in the world. Fortunately for all of us who spent hours and hours practicing in one of these giant arcades in the past, Konami has released a free version of this game for the browser, which you can now enjoy.

Konami recently released an open alpha version of Dance Dance Revolution V, which you can enjoy from your PC browser completely free. There are currently 15 songs available that offer a wide variety of difficulty and rhythm.

All you need to do to enter this open alpha is: create a Konami ID, as you will need it to log in to the game. Then you must make sure that your computer meets the minimum requirements to enjoy this experience. Once you log in, press a button to start the game. We recommend using your browser’s translator, as the site is entirely in Japanese.

Dance ー ケ ー ド で 大人 気 の ”DanceDanceRevolution” が PC に 新 登場 ！！

そ の 名 は ”DanceDanceRevolution V”

ア ー ケ ー ド で 人 気 の 15 曲 を 携 え て 、 期間 限定 無 料 プ レ ー で 配 信 中！

こ ぞ っ て プ レ ー に ご 参加 い た だ け れ ば 幸 い で す。 # DDRVhttps: //t.co/RQHdbZ6QrF pic.twitter.com/AOnkZCywJO – DDR チ ー ム 【公式】 (@ DDR_573) May 14, 2020

Because Konami wants to get feedback on this project, the open alpha will be free for an unspecified time. It should be noted that Dance Dance Revolution V can be enjoyed with the keys of your PC, and also with a dance mat with USB.

Via: Eurogamer

Pikmin 2 – Miyamoto’s RTS



One of Ubisoft’s next five AAA games may be delayed

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.