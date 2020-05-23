Messenger Rooms that is free and allows you to create rooms with up to 50 members for unlimited time

It allows you to use augmented reality effects, play virtual games and use different filters.

Messenger Rooms allows you to invite anyone to join, even if you don’t have Instagram or Facebook, and it has the option of blocking the room to protect privacy.

It is also possible to share the screen with your guests from its web and mobile version. The mobile version allows you to take pictures, use augmented reality effects, play virtual games and use different filters.

How to use Messenger Rooms from Instagram?

To access Rooms from Instagram you must make sure have the latest app update and you must also download the messaging app, Messenger.

Open your Instagram app and enter the Direct Messages mailbox.

Next to the button to compose a message you will see a new icon in the form of a camera and click on it.

Instagram will show you at the beginning the option to Create a room. When you click, a message will appear indicating that you will create a room with that Facebook name and profile photo. Click Create.

Select the contacts you want to invite to your room and click Send. Remember that later you can share the link of your room with other friends, whether or not they have an account on Instagram or Facebook.

Click Enter the room to start the video conference. To do this, Instagram will automatically redirect you to the Facebook Messenger app.

An easy way to video chat with up to 50 of your favorite people? Yes please 🙋‍♀️ Starting today, you can create @messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anyone to join 👇 pic.twitter.com/VKYtJjniEt – Instagram (@instagram) May 21, 2020

