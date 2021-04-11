You can now know what the weather is like on Mars thanks to the Perseverance weather station created in Spain | Life

An instrument developed in Spain is one of the most important carried by the Perserverance rover on Mars.

Since last April 3, NASA has started publishing the daily weather report on Mars. They are data that measures MEDA environmental station, which in addition to the temperature of the Red Planet also measures atmospheric pressure, humidity, ultraviolet radiation on the Martian surface, air temperature and ground temperature around the rover.

MEDA is a series of instruments that the Perserverance carries in different parts of its body (in the opening photo you can see one of them) developed by the Astrobiology Center of Spain, in collaboration with numerous Spanish institutions: the University of Alcalá, the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (Micro and Nanotechnology Group), the University of Seville / Instituto de Microelectrónica de Sevilla, the Instituto de Química-Física Rocasolano, the University of the Basque Country , and the companies Airbus DS-Tres Cantos, ALTER Technology and AVS Added Value Solutions, as well as NASA itself.

Thanks to MEDA we can already know the weather on Mars, through the daily report that NASA has begun to publish on this website. Here you can see the latest published data. Tap on the letter C to see them in degrees Celsius:

As we see, These days it’s cold, sooo cold on Mars. And that is also spring … The last measurement, from April 9, tells us that the highest temperature reached 23 degrees below zero, and at night, nothing less than 82 degrees below zero.

The temperature history allows us to see that although temperatures are quite stable on MarsBecause there is no atmosphere, there are small variations. For example, among the highest temperatures we see measurements between 27 and 21 degrees below zero, while the lowest are much more stable, between 82 and 83 degrees below zero.

MEDA doesn’t just measure temperature. Also atmospheric pressure, humidity, ultraviolet radiation on the Martian surface, dust, air temperature and ground temperature around the rover.

They are very important data because will be vital for NASA to design spacesuits and the protection and housing modules for astronauts traveling to the Red Planet in a few years.

The MEDA development project manager is the Spanish scientist Jose A. Rodriguez Manfredi, from the Astrobiology Center located at the National Institute of Aerospace Technology in Madrid.

MEDA will be the key instrument to decide when the Ingenuity helicopter will make its first flight, the first land aircraft to fly on another planet. Based on the temperature, wind and dust data recorded by MEDA, it will be decided when it takes off. In fact, the first attempt was scheduled for this Monday, but it has been postponed to Wednesday.

Although the Mars 2020 mission is a project developed and funded by NASA and the United States, NASA actually has scientists from around the world on its staff, and also collaborates with international institutions that are responsible for building specific instruments, such as the MEDA case.

Undoubtedly, one of the most important contributions of our country to space exploration.