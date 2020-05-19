         You can now install Run, the PowerToy that changes the way we search for files and launch apps in Windows 10

Microsoft has released today the latest addition to the PowerToys tool suite: Run, a fast file finder and application launcher that we told you about a few months ago (although it was called PowerLauncher then).

If you have already installed the latest version of PowerToys, 0.18 (available on GitHub, where you will also find the source code of the tool), you can start it by pressing Alt + Space.

Designed to replace, on the one hand, the search functionality of the Windows Start menu and, on the other hand, the Win + R keyboard shortcut (which is limited to opening the ‘Run’ window, but is still widely used to open instances of the system console, Regedit or PowerShell).

Microsoft is working to ensure that Run not only emulates the functionality and operation of the alternatives it replaces, but also manages to overcome them. So, it will also include the ability to perform custom web searches and locate running processes, in addition to incorporating accessories such as a calculator.

All this brings the application closer to the model of others such as Wox (Windows) and Alfred (macOS). In fact, the company has been collaborating with Wox developers and from other projects like WindowsWalker to incorporate their contributions to Run.

For now, some of the first users who have used it complain about the slowness of this first version when displaying search results and how little configurable it is (It does not, for example, allow you to use themes or disable certain types of searches, such as files).

Run comes from the Keyboard Manager

But this is not the only novelty provided by the latest version of the PowerToys: together with Run Keyboard Manager also disembarks today, a simple keyboard remapper that allows Windows 10 users to redefine the functions of the keys on our keyboard, swapping them with other individual keys and even linking them to Windows shortcuts, as long as the PowerToys are still running in the background.

Track | The Verge

Share



You can now install Run, the PowerToy that changes the way we search for files and launch apps in Windows 10