You can now hide the ‘likes’ on Instagram, and soon also on Facebook

After a trial period, it is already possible hide public Instagram likes count. The option had been in demand for a long time, especially to reduce the level of toxicity to which the youngest were exposed when the count of likes became a competition.

As announced, users will now have more control over viewing or displaying the amount of interactions on shared content on both platforms. In principle, this new feature is now available to all Instagram users, and will soon be accessible on Facebook as well.

“What we have heard from both our community and experts is that not seeing the number of likes was beneficial for some and annoying for others,” they explained from the social network. For this reason, Instagram users you can now adapt the scope of this new feature.

How to hide ‘likes’ on Instagram?

From today it is very easy to hide likes, both in your own publications and in those made by other users. To hide the likes and the number of reproductions in photos and videos of third parties, they must enter the settings of Instagram and go to the section Privacy. In the section Publications they will have to activate the option “Hide likes and views counts”.

In order not to show the interactions with our own publications, there are two possibilities. The first allows deactivating the public count of likes from advanced settings, just before posting a photo or video. With the second, the function is activated or deactivated after publishing.

In fact, Instagram allows us to choose if we no longer want to show likes in any content previously published on our profile. No matter how old it isIf we do not want to see the interactions, we can deactivate them in a single step.

When will this option be available on Facebook?

From the social network they have mentioned that this capacity will be available on Facebook “In the next few weeks”. In this way, a function that was tested since September 2019 was made official, and that has been highly anticipated by users. Both for a privacy issue, as well as to avoid comparisons with what other people publish.

