They can only be used by those who have beta versions of WhatsApp on both Android and iOS

The WhatsApp instant messaging application prepares a new function so that users can use animated stickers and some can already try this new modality.

Not all users can use this function, but only those with the beta versions of WhatsApp on both Android and iOS.

Animated stickers in WhatsApp won’t loop. When the animation terminates, WhatsApp animates stickers again only if you scroll up / down the chat. Should WhatsApp introduce an option to choose to have infinite animations for animated stickers? – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 25, 2020

The new animated stickers will be available for beta version 2.20.194.7 for Android, and 2.20.70.26 for iOS, so it will be necessary to install the latest WhatsApp update on your mobile device.

If you are an Android user and want to be part of the beta of the app, then sign up with your Google account to use beta version 2.20.194.7

In the case of iOS, the process could be a little more complex, since you must be an Apple developer to access the trial version of the applications. In case you already are, you should only check that the version of your WhatsApp is 2.20.70.26.

It should be clarified that Only users with this version of the app will be able to see the stickers. That is, if you are a beta member of WhatsApp and you decide to send an animated sticker to a person who is not, it will not be able to be seen or displayed in the receiver’s app.

WhatsApp will be displaying the function eventually for all users, even non-beta users.

