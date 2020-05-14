By Sebastian Quiroz

As part of Ubisoft’s Play Your Part, Play at Home initiative, the French company is offering free Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt experiences of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins, respectively, for all PC users.

All you need to do is enter Uplay and download these two experiences. For those who don’t know Discovery Tour, it’s like a limitless and guided tour of Greece and Egypt where you can explore these cultures without the need to engage in combat or be restricted by other mechanics of the normal game.

This is what Etienne Allonier, brand director of Assassin’s Creed, said about it:

“With millions of children experiencing study disorders right now, and teachers forced to adapt their lessons to digital tools, people are looking for new and enriching ways to learn. We are truly proud of Discovery Tours and their ability to make history accessible, immersive, and fun. ”

Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt They will be free for all Uplay users on PC until May 21. On related topics, the director of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla responds to controversies due to the “gameplay” shown. Similarly, Ubisoft plans to release a mysterious AAA game for this fiscal year.

Via: Ubisoft

