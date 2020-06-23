Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Some of the little positive that the COVID-19 pandemic has left, at least for the video games sector, has been the decision of some companies to offer free games to have a good time. In that sense, the latest offer comes from the Microsoft store, so get ready to manage your virtual farm in Farming Simulator 16.

Microsoft’s online store was updated today with a surprise for PC and mobile gamers as Farming Simulator 16 is available for free to all users. In the framework of this announcement, you just have to enter this link and claim the game to be yours.

Farming Simulator 16 offers a total experience in terms of administration and work on a farm, so you will have an open world at your disposal and that responds to your rhythm, as well as all kinds of machinery and supplies to achieve the best harvests.

Speaking of free games, we remind you that you still have time to get Injustice: Gods Among Us on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Source