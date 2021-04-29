You can now enjoy your Bose smart products without the requirement to create an account (finally)

Bose Music frees itself from requirements and makes access easy, now without the need for a mandatory user account.

It was no longer out of time, really, and this was one of the most bitter requests from fans of Bose, the popular professional audio firm, which in its companion mobile application Bose Music requested as a requirement to create a user account to be able to access the service and control your smart devices.

It is in fact an essential app for owners of the Bose Home Speaker 500, Home Speaker 300, Portable Smart Speaker, Bose Soundbar 700, Soundbar 500 and Smart Soundbar 300, as well as Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 and QuietComfort Earbuds, Sport Earbuds and Sport Open Earbuds, as well like Bose Frames Tempo, Soprano and Tenor audio sunglasses; and therefore, there is no doubt that it was quite necessary to facilitate access to users understanding above all Bose’s target audience.

The American manufacturer has complied, which, as The Verge anticipated, has presented a new update for Bose Music that no longer needs mandatory registration, allowing its customers access important parameter settings for your headphones and speakers without major complications.

The 9 most interesting totally wireless headphones

We talk about options as basic as the Adjust Active Noise Cancellation or EQ Profiles, although the app will allow us also access our music collections directly, even exploring Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio or TuneIn, among other streaming services.

The new update announces very interesting changes that have already been distributed on iOS in version 4.4.3, although unfortunately on Android they have settled for publishing a minor update for now stating in its changelog that stability and functionality improvements have been made, without presenting the rest of the news that they are already available for iPhone or iPads.

In fact, it will be time to wait and trust Bose Music to come out on Android with this new version very soon, because the additional improvements are quite interesting:

Faster activation: When you set up your Bose headphones and earphones, you can skip creating an account and start using the products right away. The account can be created later from the Settings menu. The application experience for soundbars and speakers has been improved, with easier and faster access to controls for products, favorites and music services. EQ (equalizer) control now has a new look for the NC700 headphones. New presets added. Some tweaks and improvements have been made to make the app more stable and functional. Best Assistant Speakers: Start building your smart home

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps, Headphones

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all