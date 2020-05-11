By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/11/2020 3:19 pm

Everyone who grew up in the early and mid-21st century probably remembers the time before the smartphones, where the cell phones were to talk on the phone and sometimes entertain themselves with a small and simple game. Over time, these simple experiences have become more and more difficult to emulate. Fortunately, Gameloft has restored several of these beloved titles into a free collection.

Gameloft Classics: 20 Years is a collection that includes 30 of the most iconic games from the pre-iPhone era. These titles are an important part of the history of the industry, but due to how rare phones were back then and the lack of a large community, these experiences are difficult to emulate and play in 2020. So, this new Gameloft app is a great start to make these games more accessible on modern devices.

Today we celebrate our 20th anniversary with Gameloft Classics, a free Android app with 30 of our most iconic mobile games! It is our way of thanking our players; we wouldn’t have gotten that far without you. ”

We’re celebrating our 20th anniversary today with Gameloft Classics, a free Android app with 30 of our most iconic mobile games! It’s our way of saying thank you to our players; we wouldn’t have gotten this far without you.

Download Gameloft Classics now: https://t.co/9qj7r7EtYB pic.twitter.com/8E7M3QjS1A – Gameloft (@gameloft) April 15, 2020

Unfortunately, this app is only available on Android devices. Fortunately, the game is completely free, and only has a couple of ads. Each of these experiences has been updated to be enjoyed with the current controls of a smartphone. Unlike the great productions that we have today, these mobile games are very simple and have an artistic style that demonstrates the power of pixel art.

Via: Gameloft

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer is delayed indefinitely on PS4 and Switch

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.